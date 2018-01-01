‘Hora de Aventura’ llegó a su fin

Este lunes Cartoon Network transmitió el último episodio de Adventure Time, tras 8 temporadas de aventuras de Jake y Finn. Los fans se despiden con tristeza y agradecimiento de una de las series de animación más queridas de la década.

Adventure Time, conocida en Latinoamérica como Hora de Aventura, duró 8 años ininterrumpidos y tuvo en total 270 episodios y 10 temporadas.

Cartoon Network presentó anoche el último capítulo llamado ‘Come along with me’.

Los fans se han tomado las redes sociales para agradecer los grandes momentos que se vivieron junto a Jake, el Perro y Finn, el Humano, durante casi 10 años de historia.

it feels like just a couple of years ago my siblings and I were watching the adventure time pilot episode; I can’t believe it’s coming to an end!! I got to do this cover for the comic series a while back and even now it’s one of my favorite pieces :’) pic.twitter.com/r15NLYupn4

— rii abrego🐀 (@riibrego) 3 de septiembre de 2018