Connect with us

‘Hora de Aventura’ llegó a su fin

adventure time

NOTICIAS

‘Hora de Aventura’ llegó a su fin

Este lunes Cartoon Network transmitió el último episodio de Adventure Time, tras 8 temporadas de aventuras de Jake y Finn. Los fans se despiden con tristeza y agradecimiento de una de las series de animación más queridas de la década.

Adventure Time, conocida en Latinoamérica como Hora de Aventura, duró 8 años ininterrumpidos y tuvo en total 270 episodios y 10 temporadas.

Cartoon Network presentó anoche el último capítulo llamado ‘Come along with me’.

 

Los fans se han tomado las redes sociales para agradecer los grandes momentos que se vivieron junto a Jake, el Perro y Finn, el Humano, durante casi 10 años de historia.


Más de NOTICIAS

To Top