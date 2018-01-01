NOTICIAS
‘Hora de Aventura’ llegó a su fin
Este lunes Cartoon Network transmitió el último episodio de Adventure Time, tras 8 temporadas de aventuras de Jake y Finn. Los fans se despiden con tristeza y agradecimiento de una de las series de animación más queridas de la década.
Adventure Time, conocida en Latinoamérica como Hora de Aventura, duró 8 años ininterrumpidos y tuvo en total 270 episodios y 10 temporadas.
Cartoon Network presentó anoche el último capítulo llamado ‘Come along with me’.
E P I C ⚔ Watch the #AdventureTime Marathon all day today, and the #TheUltimateAdventure at 6pm! pic.twitter.com/8cvfuO9D5H
— Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) 3 de septiembre de 2018
Los fans se han tomado las redes sociales para agradecer los grandes momentos que se vivieron junto a Jake, el Perro y Finn, el Humano, durante casi 10 años de historia.
my heart. #AdventureTime pic.twitter.com/3jBHAwAno6
— Tracy (@OhHeyTracyy) 3 de septiembre de 2018
it feels like just a couple of years ago my siblings and I were watching the adventure time pilot episode; I can’t believe it’s coming to an end!! I got to do this cover for the comic series a while back and even now it’s one of my favorite pieces :’) pic.twitter.com/r15NLYupn4
— rii abrego🐀 (@riibrego) 3 de septiembre de 2018
Acabo de ver el final de hora de aventura, la verdad me gusto bastante, sentí muy feo que terminara pero a la vez un gusto indescriptible ver el desenlace de la historia del finn jake y todo el reino de ooo 🙂.
Come along with me, To a town beside the sea😭.
Its ADVENTURE TIME. pic.twitter.com/0TRLtpx3og
— Alan Jauregui 🐺 (@Alan_Jau) 4 de septiembre de 2018
¡NOOOOOOOOO! 😭 pic.twitter.com/AvyhfaFCQx
— Marmando (@Littlejav) 3 de septiembre de 2018