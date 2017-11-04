Connect with us

El hombre que viaja por el mundo rescatando perros

shelter

NOTICIAS

El hombre que viaja por el mundo rescatando perros

Lee Asher es un joven estadounidense que se ha puesto un objetivo en su vida, rescatar y buscar hogar a todos los perros que lo necesitan.

Every person who rescues a dog over a year old is curious how there dog looked and acted when it was a puppy but I just don’t see the difference in either arm here…. (A very common question I get is if I’ll adopt another dog while on this adventure. I think I certainly will however not anytime soon. I will say tho, at several shelters we’ve visited there has been a dog that I have come quite close to introducing to the pack as their new brother or sister) Going insta live on Monday 9:00pm Eastern/6:00pm Pacific. For events please visit TheAsherHouse.com and don’t sweat it if we’ve missed you because we are doing this again next year too, thx so much and I hope you’re having a great weekend 🤟🏽❤️🐶

Una publicación compartida por Lee Asher (@theasherhouse) el

Es por eso que ha emprendido una aventura junto con sus seis amigos peludos para recorrer todos los Estados Unidos y visitar refugios para buscarle un amoroso hogar a sus amigos de cuatro patas.

Lee abandonó la vida que tenia y utilizó todos sus ahorros para crear The Asher House, un proyecto donde viaja de estado a estado organizando eventos con refugios del lugar, para que todos sus asistentes se animen a adoptar uno de estos amigos.

 

Cambió su filosofía de vida, su pasión por cambiar el mundo lo llevó a ayudar a todos los peludos que estén al alcance de su mano.

¿Qué opinas de la aventura de Lee Asher?

Más de NOTICIAS

To Top