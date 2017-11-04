NOTICIAS
El hombre que viaja por el mundo rescatando perros
Lee Asher es un joven estadounidense que se ha puesto un objetivo en su vida, rescatar y buscar hogar a todos los perros que lo necesitan.
Every person who rescues a dog over a year old is curious how there dog looked and acted when it was a puppy but I just don’t see the difference in either arm here…. (A very common question I get is if I’ll adopt another dog while on this adventure. I think I certainly will however not anytime soon. I will say tho, at several shelters we’ve visited there has been a dog that I have come quite close to introducing to the pack as their new brother or sister) Going insta live on Monday 9:00pm Eastern/6:00pm Pacific. For events please visit TheAsherHouse.com and don’t sweat it if we’ve missed you because we are doing this again next year too, thx so much and I hope you’re having a great weekend 🤟🏽❤️🐶
Es por eso que ha emprendido una aventura junto con sus seis amigos peludos para recorrer todos los Estados Unidos y visitar refugios para buscarle un amoroso hogar a sus amigos de cuatro patas.
Lee abandonó la vida que tenia y utilizó todos sus ahorros para crear The Asher House, un proyecto donde viaja de estado a estado organizando eventos con refugios del lugar, para que todos sus asistentes se animen a adoptar uno de estos amigos.
Cambió su filosofía de vida, su pasión por cambiar el mundo lo llevó a ayudar a todos los peludos que estén al alcance de su mano.
¿Qué opinas de la aventura de Lee Asher?