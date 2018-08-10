Connect with us

De admirar | Ministra de Nueva Zelanda llega en bicicleta al hospital para dar a luz

Julie Anne Genter, ministra de la Mujer y parlamentaria ecologista en Nueva Zelanda, es la protagonista de esta increíble historia que se ha robado el corazón de los cibernautas en redes sociales.

 

40 weeks + 4 days. #stillwaiting #babywatch

Una publicación compartida por Julie Anne Genter (@julieannegenter) el

El pasado domingo, la ministra decidió viajar en bicicleta casi un kilómetro desde su hogar de residencia hasta el Auckland City Hospital, para dar a luz a su primer bebe.

El gesto fue muy bien tomado por los ciudadanos en Nueva Zelanda pues el actuar de Genter es coherente con sus propuestas políticas y a la forma de vida que lleva. El hecho ha sido viral mundialmente, y ha contado con respuestas positivas en las redes sociales.

Tras el trabajo de parto, la ministra dio a luz el domingo en la tarde, y compartió su felicidad a través de sus redes sociales  “Estamos muy contentos de anunciar la llegada de nuestro hijo a las 18.03 de la tarde, que pesó casi 4,3 kg. Esperamos mucho tiempo para que comenzara el trabajo de parto, pero cuando llegó fue corto e intenso”, agregó Genter, quien tiene previsto tomarse tres meses de licencia maternal.

 

