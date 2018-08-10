NOTICIAS
De admirar | Ministra de Nueva Zelanda llega en bicicleta al hospital para dar a luz
Julie Anne Genter, ministra de la Mujer y parlamentaria ecologista en Nueva Zelanda, es la protagonista de esta increíble historia que se ha robado el corazón de los cibernautas en redes sociales.
El pasado domingo, la ministra decidió viajar en bicicleta casi un kilómetro desde su hogar de residencia hasta el Auckland City Hospital, para dar a luz a su primer bebe.
Beautiful Sunday morning for a bike ride, to the hospital, for an induction to finally have this baby. This is it, wish us luck! (My partner and I cycled because there wasn’t enough room in the car for the support crew… but it also put me in the best possible mood!) #42weekspregnant #cycling #bicyclesarethebest
El gesto fue muy bien tomado por los ciudadanos en Nueva Zelanda pues el actuar de Genter es coherente con sus propuestas políticas y a la forma de vida que lleva. El hecho ha sido viral mundialmente, y ha contado con respuestas positivas en las redes sociales.
We’re overjoyed to announce the safe arrival of our son at 18.03 this evening, weighing almost 4.3kg. We waited a very long time for labour to start, but when it did it was short and sharp. We are so grateful for the lovely staff at Auckland Hospital who provided wonderful care, for the incredibly experienced independent midwife who supported us the whole way, and for our amazing friends and family. All of you have been so generous!
Tras el trabajo de parto, la ministra dio a luz el domingo en la tarde, y compartió su felicidad a través de sus redes sociales “Estamos muy contentos de anunciar la llegada de nuestro hijo a las 18.03 de la tarde, que pesó casi 4,3 kg. Esperamos mucho tiempo para que comenzara el trabajo de parto, pero cuando llegó fue corto e intenso”, agregó Genter, quien tiene previsto tomarse tres meses de licencia maternal.