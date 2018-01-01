Mira las fotos oficiales del bautizo del príncipe Louis

El pasado domingo, el Duque y la Duquesa de Cambridge dieron a conocer cuatro fotografías del bautizo del príncipe Louis del pasado 9 de julio, a través de su cuenta oficial en Twitter.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an additional photograph taken following the christening of Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do.

📷 @mattporteous pic.twitter.com/Ix9CykzeBx

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 16 de julio de 2018