ENTRETENIMIENTO
Mira las fotos oficiales del bautizo del príncipe Louis
El pasado domingo, el Duque y la Duquesa de Cambridge dieron a conocer cuatro fotografías del bautizo del príncipe Louis del pasado 9 de julio, a través de su cuenta oficial en Twitter.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an additional photograph taken following the christening of Prince Louis.
The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do.
📷 @mattporteous pic.twitter.com/Ix9CykzeBx
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 16 de julio de 2018
Las fotografías fueron capturadas por el fotógrafo de la familia Matt Holyoak en Clarence House.
The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis in the garden at Clarence House, following Prince Louis’s christening.
📷 by Matt Holyoak. pic.twitter.com/GMOZDG4eaV
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 15 de julio de 2018
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, following Prince Louis’s christening.
📷 by Matt Holyoak. pic.twitter.com/WCx7uZqTJl
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 15 de julio de 2018
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Members of the @RoyalFamily in the Morning Room at Clarence House, following Prince Louis’s christening.
📷 by Matt Holyoak. pic.twitter.com/3M5VxCCppH
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 15 de julio de 2018
¿Qué opinas de esta familia?