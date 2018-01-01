Connect with us

Mira las fotos oficiales del bautizo del príncipe Louis

kesington

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Mira las fotos oficiales del bautizo del príncipe Louis

El pasado domingo, el Duque y la Duquesa de Cambridge dieron a conocer cuatro fotografías del bautizo del príncipe Louis del pasado 9 de julio, a través de su cuenta oficial en Twitter.

Las fotografías fueron capturadas por el fotógrafo de la familia Matt Holyoak en Clarence House.

¿Qué opinas de esta familia?

Más de ENTRETENIMIENTO

To Top