Connect with us

¡Mira como brillan las olas en California!

mar

ENTRETENIMIENTO

¡Mira como brillan las olas en California!

Al norte de San Diego, en el estado norteamericano de California, se han registrado olas con tonalidad azul neón.


Esto es debido a un conjunto de organismos que flotan pasivamente y que tienen la característica de la bioluminiscencia, es decir, la producción de luz por parte de organismos vivos.

 

Más de ENTRETENIMIENTO

To Top