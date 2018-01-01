ENTRETENIMIENTO
¡Mira como brillan las olas en California!
Al norte de San Diego, en el estado norteamericano de California, se han registrado olas con tonalidad azul neón.
¿Sábes qué es la #bioluminiscencia ?#buceo pic.twitter.com/ZsCuVfALb9
— Cyana Todo Buceo (@CyanaTB_Oficial) 30 de marzo de 2018
Esto es debido a un conjunto de organismos que flotan pasivamente y que tienen la característica de la bioluminiscencia, es decir, la producción de luz por parte de organismos vivos.
STUNNING: Algae bloom filled with bioluminescence lighting up nighttime surf along San Diego beaches https://t.co/xerWJZMiuL pic.twitter.com/fr7PxldqPs
— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) 10 de mayo de 2018
The phenomenon was first forecast on Monday by Michael Latz, an internationally known bioluminescence expert at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography. #sandiego #california #beach #bioluminiscence #oceanography #PhotoOfTheNight #photography #beauty #nature #algae pic.twitter.com/W2MDQTlhOR
— Jenna-Halley Brooks (@Jenna_MIT) 10 de mayo de 2018
Last night’s incredible display of bioluminescence at Torrey Pines State Beach pic.twitter.com/6DKaw22bpm
— Stephen Bay (@stephen_bay) 8 de mayo de 2018
Red Tide Leads to Eerie Bioluminescence on San Diego Beacheshttps://t.co/sAC8wLskij pic.twitter.com/JUX8kaiYJI
— Pam Wright (@pamwrightmedia) 9 de mayo de 2018
I wrote a blog post to help people know what to look for and how to find bioluminesence! Take a look if you’re heading out! https://t.co/k7Q0dVON9G #sandiego #Bioluminescence @visitsandiego @SanDiegoCounty pic.twitter.com/9ArEizX1Wr
— Jack Fusco (@jwfusco) 11 de mayo de 2018