¡Mira como brillan las olas en California!

Al norte de San Diego, en el estado norteamericano de California, se han registrado olas con tonalidad azul neón.



Esto es debido a un conjunto de organismos que flotan pasivamente y que tienen la característica de la bioluminiscencia, es decir, la producción de luz por parte de organismos vivos.

STUNNING: Algae bloom filled with bioluminescence lighting up nighttime surf along San Diego beaches https://t.co/xerWJZMiuL pic.twitter.com/fr7PxldqPs — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) 10 de mayo de 2018

Last night’s incredible display of bioluminescence at Torrey Pines State Beach pic.twitter.com/6DKaw22bpm — Stephen Bay (@stephen_bay) 8 de mayo de 2018