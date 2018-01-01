Las fotos oficiales de los nuevos Duques de Reino Unido

Luego de una boda con cientos de invitados, el Palacio de Kensington dio a conocer las tres fotografías oficiales de la boda real entre Harry y Meghan. Las imágenes fueron capturadas por Alexi Lubomirski en el Castillo de Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Bridesmaids and Page Boys, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/nFaPQSIzVl

The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding.

They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. pic.twitter.com/RSa9ukqxLF

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 21 de mayo de 2018