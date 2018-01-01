Connect with us

Las fotos oficiales de los nuevos Duques de Reino Unido

kensiing

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Luego de una boda con cientos de invitados, el Palacio de Kensington dio a conocer las tres fotografías oficiales de la boda real entre Harry y Meghan. Las imágenes fueron capturadas por Alexi Lubomirski en el Castillo de Windsor.

