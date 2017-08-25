ENTRETENIMIENTO
Kylie Jenner posa desnuda por primera vez para una revista estadounidense
La modelo Kylie Jenner, quien es la integrante más joven del famoso clan Kardashian, posó desnuda por primera vez para una revista norteamericana.
Kylie sorprendió a sus seguidores con la sesión de fotos que hizo, en las que no deja nada a la imaginación, pues está utilizando telas con transparencia que permiten ver su cuerpo.
Además, la modelo de 20 años, cambió radicalmente de ‘look’ y ahora luce un tono rubio platinado en su cabello.
“Esta fue mi primera sesión fotográfica desnuda. Siempre publico fotos sexys, pero realmente nunca me había desnudado”, aseguró la modelo en una entrevista.
@kyliejenner reveals her most intimate self yet to @nick_knight in V109. Styled by @annatrevelyan, Kylie wears @artschool_london dress @maria_tash earrings @bijules bracelet and @giuseppezanottidesign shoes. Go to vmagazine.com to see the sheer spread, and pre-order the issue on vmagazineshop.com now, hitting newsstands August 31.
Witness @kyliejenner like you’ve never seen her before. The youngest Jenner’s life is a no-holds-barred affair, but clearly, there’s always room to reveal a bit more. The ethereal shots of Kylie in translucent gowns, selected by @annatrevelyan, are shot by legendary photographer (and longtime V contributor) @nick_knight at his @showstudio. Kylie wears @msgm dress and @othongthai necklace. Go to vmagazine.com to read an interview with Kylie about the red-hot shoot with words by @treytylor, and pre-order your copy of the upcoming issue now at vmagazineshop.com, on newsstands August 31.
