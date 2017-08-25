Connect with us

Kylie Jenner posa desnuda por primera vez para una revista estadounidense

La modelo Kylie Jenner, quien es la integrante más joven del famoso clan Kardashian, posó desnuda por primera vez para una revista norteamericana.

Kylie sorprendió a sus seguidores con la sesión de fotos que hizo, en las que no deja nada a la imaginación, pues está utilizando telas con transparencia que permiten ver su cuerpo.

Además, la modelo de 20 años, cambió radicalmente de ‘look’ y ahora luce un tono rubio platinado en su cabello.

“Esta fue mi primera sesión fotográfica desnuda. Siempre publico fotos sexys, pero realmente nunca me había desnudado”, aseguró la modelo en una entrevista.

