Insólito | Modelo amamanta a su bebé en plena pasarela

Una modelo estadounidense se volvió el centro de todas las miradas al modelar su vestido de baño junto con su bebé en brazos siendo amamantado.

La modelo Mara Martin fue la que tomó la decisión con apoyo de Mj Day editora de la revista Sports Illustrated Swimsuits de salir con su pequeña hija Aria de cinco meses de edad



“Un momento que nunca olvidaremos”, así calificó la revista Sports Illustrated el paso de la modelo en el Paraiso Fashion Fair de Miami.

Model mom Mara Martin hit the runway at the Sports Illustrated fashion show in Miami while breastfeeding 5-month-old daughter Aria: https://t.co/E0d8inSMPe pic.twitter.com/cNP1OsMsFa — Good Morning America (@GMA) 18 de julio de 2018

Por su parte, Mara escribió en su cuenta de Instagram lo agradecida que se sentía con MJ Day por permitirle hacer eso pero, consideraba que no tenía por qué ser noticia algo que hacía diario. “Para ser honesta, la razón por la que no puedo creer que sea un titular es porque no debería serlo. Mi historia de ser mamá y alimentar a mi bebé mientras desfilaba es sólo eso”, escribió Mara quien aseguró que espera que su decisión ayude a normalizar el amamantar en público.

