De armas tomar: esta mujer no se depila hace un año para motivar la belleza natural
Morgan Mikenas es una bloguera fitness y ‘youtuber’ que ha manifestado que está cansada de seguir estereotipos culturales, como depilar sus axilas, piernas y demás partes del cuerpo donde el bello está presente.
“Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.” ~Mother Teresa💜🌍💚✨ I’m always excited to go to work because I love doing art for the little kids and inspiring them to do art also. I love seeing the smiles on their faces when I really listen to them and “see” them, even if it’s just with a smile:) All I’m saying is a smile goes a long way!;) And its little stuff like that, that I really think can make a difference☺️#happyfriday #inspiration #smile #spreadlove #bethechange #changetheworld #positivity #love #oneness #happy #inspirationalquotes #encouragment #findtheothers #likeforlike #follow #fitnessmodel #allnatural
“We are not here to debate the rightness or the wrongness of what you, or anyone chooses. We are not taking sides, for or against anything. We are here to help you understand that your life can be as wonderful or as horrible as you allow it to be. It all depends upon the thoughts that you practice. And therein lies the basis of anyone’s success: How much do I practice thoughts that bring me joy, and how much do I practice thoughts that give me pain?” ~Abraham ✨🙏🏼 The energy that you put out into the world, is the energy you get back. Choose positivity and love🌌💜#mindfulness #meditation #feelgood #positivity #shredded #physique #fitness #lawofattraction #beherenow #belovenow #namaste #dowhatyoulove #gratitude #spreadlove #raiseyourvibration #bethechange #changetheworld #befree #bodyhairdontcare #healing #healthylifestyle
La mujer es apoyada por su novio en esta decisión y según la mujer, él la motiva para que siga con sus ideales.
This is my beautiful friend @earthhands_ What she does with her social media is something I aspire to be/do with mine as well:) She is an artist of all kinds and is one of the most kindest/genuine humans I’ve had the pleasure of connecting with. Her words and actions inspire me to be a better person everyday!:) Check her out!🤘🏼💙 “M Y D E A R E S T Y O U ✨One of my goals for this platform was for it to be completely honest and raw. I truly believe that we need more of that in this world. We need the good and the bad. The light and the dark. And the path in between. Last night there was this buildup in my heart, a bit from the chilly weather, a bit from my exhaustion from the day and a bit from some judgements I had of myself. It was a pretty amazing journey however, because even at the moment when the sadness began, I recognized it there and had immediate compassion for it. I was completely with it, and felt every part of it. Whereas in the past, I would have shoved it away and distracted myself, or if I didn’t do that and actually let myself feel it, I would have judged and ridiculed myself and it would have turned into a downwards spiral. When I finally broke down (in the arms of a beloved dear human), I freed myself of all thoughts rooted in fear. I became one with the present again and became one with what WAS instead of what WASN’T. It is important that we are our number one fan and love ourselves unconditionally, even when we are feeling down. This is when we need our own love the most. Remember that your mental and emotional health are so incredibly important, and they deserve your love and attention. When we feel our pains, that is where we truly grow the most. Reflecting on how far you’ve come boosts self-confidence and gives you courage. Pay ode to the beauty and light of your being, always. Much love to you all, beautiful people.” #spreadlove #positivity #inspireothers #bethechange #beautiful #unity #inspiration #goodvibesonly #wordsofwisdom #word #goddess #bodyhairdontcare #bodypositive #weareone #onelove #selfcare #mindfulness #smile
Mikenas también aclara que con lo que ella hace, no busca que las mujeres dejen de depilarse las piernas o las axilas, sino que se acepten como ellas son y que se sientan totalmente cómodas.
“There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty.”~Steve Maraboli 🌸✨ Not just woman, but everyone! Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your “flaws” because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others. ✨💝🤘🏼I also just posted a new YouTube video on why I don’t shave my body hair and how it helped me(link in bio)☺ #bodypositive #spreadlove #behappy #namaste #hairywomen #healing #healthylifestyle #selfcare #loveyourself #beyourself #bethechange #divine #inspireothers #inspirationalquotes #positivity #goodvibesonly #lifeisbeautiful #hairy #gratitude #weareone #higherconsciousness #freespirit #empowerment #smile #feelgood
“No intento hacer que la humanidad deje de depilarse las axilas y las piernas. Solo quiero inspirar a otros a hacer lo que funcione para ellos, lo que les haga sentir más cómodos.”
You don’t realize how far you’ve come until you look back at where it all started. The picture on the left was 2 years ago before I started getting into bodybuilding.. I was unhappy with many aspects of my life, mentally and physically.. I decided it was time for change… and never looked back. The picture on the right is me currently.. the same bikini, but happier/healthier/hairier me:) I am a completely new person inside and out, and I could not be more proud of myself.☺😌 Gaining muscle takes time, discipline, dedication, patience, and most of all consistency. Your are not going to see instant results and it’s not going to happen overnight.. It is a long process.. BUT if you keep with it you can achieve anything you set your mind to!💗😎#fitness #fitnessjourney #namaste #spreadlove #change #abs #dedication #challenge #healthylifestyle #healthy #happy #consistency #bodypositive #goals #positivity #inspiration #bethechange #calisthenics #hairywomen #fitnessmotivation #getfit #loveyourself #transformation #bodybuilding #inspireothers #dreambig #fuzzy #bodyhairdontcare
WARNING If body hair offends you, you will want to keep scrolling, no negativity please👋🏼👌🏼 Current physique from 3 weeks of not lifting because of an injury. I’m definitely missing the pump and endorphins for sure, but I love where I am right now. Enjoy your journey. Don’t love yourself any less because you no longer have abs, or you are a few pounds heavier. And I’m fully aware that my body hair is clearly visible in this picture, and that’s the whole reason I posted it. I’ve have been getting beautiful emails from females who I inspired to stop removing their body hair and have helped send them on their journey of self love. For that reason I refuse to stop sharing my natural self. So if that is a problem, go ahead and unfollow me! For a majority of my life I have been chasing acceptance and love from others, and not focused what is actually important.. Loving MYSELF and feeling comfortable in my own skin and not needing anyone’s approval. Love myself for who I am, and not have to change something about myself to be accepted.. Appreciate yourself and the changes you go through. Don’t be so hard on yourself☺️💜#fit #fitness #healthyliving #bodypositive #selflove #inspiration #bethechange #spreadlove #love #bodyhairdontcare #freespirit #support #positivevibes #goodvibesonly #tone #inspire #namaste #model #rest #feelgood #lifestyle #gains #befree #unity #respect #peace #natural #empowerment #fitnessmodel #bestself
*Imagen Creative Commons Solución Individual