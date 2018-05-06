Connect with us

Adele celebra su cumpleaños con una fiesta temática de TITANIC

titanic

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Adele celebra su cumpleaños con una fiesta temática de TITANIC

Este lunes en la noche se conocieron las imágenes de la fiesta de la artista Adele al celebrar su cumpleaños numero 30, sin embargo, generó diferentes reacciones en la redes de la cantante.

La fiesta tenía como temática la película del año 1997, Titanic. Adele incluso se vistió como Rose, protagonista del largometraje, para el evento, además de usar los característicos salvavidas de la película.

“¡Sucios 30! No estoy segura de lo que voy a hacer los próximos 30 años pero he sido bendecida en mi vida hasta ahora más allá de toda palabra. Gracias a todos por acompañarme en mi viaje de los últimos 11 años. Mi familia y a mis amigos por alimentar a una fan de TitanicAnoche fue la mejor noche de mi vida. Aquí os dejo unas fotos“. 

Esto ha causado un debate porque hay personas que consideran inadecuado que use un desastre como tema de celebración.

¿Te gustó la forma de celebrar su cumpleaños?

Más de ENTRETENIMIENTO

To Top