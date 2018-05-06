Adele celebra su cumpleaños con una fiesta temática de TITANIC

Este lunes en la noche se conocieron las imágenes de la fiesta de la artista Adele al celebrar su cumpleaños numero 30, sin embargo, generó diferentes reacciones en la redes de la cantante.

I know I’m “easily offended” // harshly critical but is anyone else disturbed that #Adele had a #Titanic themed bday party where they wore life jackets on the dance floor? Like maybe partying whilst mimicing the absolute horror of a ship sinking in the Atlantic isnt cool? pic.twitter.com/HFiZEsXCxo

— Kerri Claire (@kerriclrneil) 7 de mayo de 2018