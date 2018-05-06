ENTRETENIMIENTO
Adele celebra su cumpleaños con una fiesta temática de TITANIC
Este lunes en la noche se conocieron las imágenes de la fiesta de la artista Adele al celebrar su cumpleaños numero 30, sin embargo, generó diferentes reacciones en la redes de la cantante.
I know I’m “easily offended” // harshly critical but is anyone else disturbed that #Adele had a #Titanic themed bday party where they wore life jackets on the dance floor? Like maybe partying whilst mimicing the absolute horror of a ship sinking in the Atlantic isnt cool? pic.twitter.com/HFiZEsXCxo
— Kerri Claire (@kerriclrneil) 7 de mayo de 2018
La fiesta tenía como temática la película del año 1997, Titanic. Adele incluso se vistió como Rose, protagonista del largometraje, para el evento, además de usar los característicos salvavidas de la película.
Dirty 30! I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far. Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life. Here’s a couple pics. I’m absolutely fucked, not sure I’ll make it out the house again! Ps Childish Gambino how the hell do you have time to offer us so much greatness on so many platforms. I adore you x
“¡Sucios 30! No estoy segura de lo que voy a hacer los próximos 30 años pero he sido bendecida en mi vida hasta ahora más allá de toda palabra. Gracias a todos por acompañarme en mi viaje de los últimos 11 años. Mi familia y a mis amigos por alimentar a una fan de Titanic. Anoche fue la mejor noche de mi vida. Aquí os dejo unas fotos“.
Esto ha causado un debate porque hay personas que consideran inadecuado que use un desastre como tema de celebración.
