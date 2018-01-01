DEPORTES
Yerri Mina, el único colombiano nominado a los premios FIFPro
La Asociación Mundial de Futbolistas ha hecho pública la lista con los mejores futbolistas de la temporada para el once del año de los premios FIFPro. Los ganadores salen de la votación realizada por 25.000 futbolistas de 65 países distintos.
Yerry Mina es el único representante Colombiano,
En total hay 24 futbolistas pertenecientes a la Liga española repartidos entre tres equipos: 11 en el Real Madrid, 10 en el Barcelona y 3 en el Atlético de Madrid.
La pasada campaña los premios se entregaron en octubre y el once ideal fue el siguiente: Buffon, Alves, Ramos, Bonucci, Marcelo, Kroos, Modric, Iniesta, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo y Neymar.