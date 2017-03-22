ENTRETENIMIENTO
¡Nada a la imaginación! Las fotos sin ropa que compartió la hija de Carlos Vives en Instagram
La hija del cantautor colombiano nuevamente vuelve a cautivar en redes sociales tras compartir en su cuenta de Instagram varias fotografías en las que aparece desnuda.
Aunque las fotos cuentan con un toque artístico, Vives muestra su cuerpo tal y cómo es y deja ver los tatuajes que tiene en su espalda y en una de sus muñecas.
“Eres muy hermosa pero deberías comer un poquito más” y “Sorprende ver cómo haces de una simple foto arte”, son algunos de los comentarios en las instantáneas.
sometimes i’m the sketchy me… that likes to frolic around SoHo naked wearing nothing but a @lefauves mouse mask.. i like the rush of breaking rules that don’t make sense to follow always. like wearing costumes when it’s not halloween.. or being naked in a room full of clothes, masked people. ive liked the rush of being alone in a large world since i can remember.. a world full of people and their stories, just waiting for someone to ask ..so just like that, they have an excuse to unravel at your palms, in awe that someone gave a fuck. i liked airports because of this. when i flew alone for the first time i was about 12, i only flew alone ever since. i sat with strangers that called my attention, i learned gross things to say in other languages and traditions so personal, only that single family would know of it.. and now me.. in this same respect, i like the random scattered humans, now, all over the world, that hold in their mind a piece of my story, a kiss from my lips.. or a smile in my eyes… i like to think how we can make tangible the scribbles in our head.. and that the kiddo inside us lives until we shoot them dead… • @theglasscamera 🔫 #polaroid
Recientemente la joven y la cantante de Fifth Harmony, Lauren Jauregui, compartieron una sensual sesión de fotos que hace que muchos sospechen que son más que amigas.