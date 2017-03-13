ENTRETENIMIENTO
¿Para salvar su matrimonio? Angelina Jolie se hizo este tatuaje para preservar su relación con Brad Pitt
Unos meses antes de concretar el divorcio con su ex esposo Brad Pitt, Angelina decidió viajar a Camboya para realizarse un gigantesco tatuaje en su espalda.
Esta es una técnica milenaria que hace alusión a la fuerza y se ha dicho que este tipo de tatuajes pueden contener poderes mágicos. Claro que es un arte totalmente alejado al que estamos acostumbrados hoy por hoy.
In January 2016, Angelina made herself on the back of the new sak-yant tattoos. Only now we have access to photos with a master of tattoo, the process of stuffing a picture and the tattoos themselves.
Meses antes de su divorcio con Brad, los actores visitaron Tailandia en búsqueda de un monje, con el fin de que el hombre realizara un tatuaje en la espalada a la actriz.
