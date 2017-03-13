Connect with us

¿Para salvar su matrimonio? Angelina Jolie se hizo este tatuaje para preservar su relación con Brad Pitt

Unos meses antes de concretar el divorcio con su ex esposo Brad Pitt, Angelina decidió viajar a Camboya para realizarse un gigantesco tatuaje en su espalda.

Esta es una técnica milenaria que  hace alusión a la fuerza y se ha dicho que este tipo de tatuajes pueden contener poderes mágicos. Claro que es un arte totalmente alejado al que estamos acostumbrados hoy por hoy.

Meses antes de su divorcio con Brad, los actores visitaron Tailandia en búsqueda de un monje, con el fin de que el hombre realizara un tatuaje en la espalada a  la actriz.

